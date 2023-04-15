Israel
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Israel
New houses in Israel
All new buildings in Israel
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Israel
Residential
Apartment in Israel
Penthouse
House in Israel
Villa
Cottage
Land in Israel
Luxury Properties in Israel
Find an Agent in Israel
Real estate agencies in Israel
Agents in Israel
Commercial
All commercial properties in Israel
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Israel
Find an Agent in Israel
Real estate agencies in Israel
Agents in Israel
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Israel
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Israel
Tel Aviv District
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Tel Aviv District, Israel
Tel Aviv-Yafo
37
Ramat HaSharon
2
Herzliya
1
Holon
1
Apartment
Clear all
41 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 bath
63 m²
€ 944,377
Apartment for sale in a building undergoing urban renewal and renovations- will be brand new…
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 bath
575 m²
€ 10,684,954
Own a piece of Tel-Aviv’s history. Ultra-luxurious boutique project for sale in Tel-Aviv…
1 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 bath
48 m²
€ 765,313
NEW, EXCLUSIVE LISTING – 2 INVESTMENT APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN HEART OF TEL-AVIV Investme…
1 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 bath
65 m²
€ 1,116,082
Own a piece of Tel-Aviv’s history. Ultra-luxurious boutique project for sale in Te…
2 room apartment
Ramat HaSharon, Israel
1 bath
74 m²
€ 1,263,258
3 room apartment available in a gorgeous, new luxury project for sale in Neve Tzedek minutes…
2 room apartment
Ramat HaSharon, Israel
2 bath
164 m²
€ 2,109,518
2 different duplex garden apartments available in a gorgeous, new luxury project for sale in…
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 bath
310 m²
€ 7,849,369
Exclusive new listing Magnificent, luxurious, brand-new penthouse for sale/rent in Jaffa …
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath
269 m²
€ 7,849,369
Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase one of Tel-Aviv’s most rar…
4 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 bath
272 m²
€ 7,162,549
EXCLUSIVE NEW LUXURY BOUTIQUE BUILDING FOR SALE IN TEL-AVIV – Luxury boutique project fo…
4 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath
162 m²
€ 2,384,246
Lovely apartment for sale in the sought-after Blue Towers with sea-view and walking distance…
1 room apartment
Herzliya, Israel
2 bath
97 m²
€ 1,643,462
Ideal investment for enjoying and renting- a gorgeous apartment for sale at the Herzliya Mar…
1 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 bath
60 m²
€ 1,206,841
New, incredible project for sale on the famous Montefiore Street, right next to Allenby- whi…
1 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 bath
44 m²
€ 846,015
Lovely apartments for sale in a new complex in the heart of Florentin near the famous Herzl …
5 room apartment
Holon, Israel
4 bath
149 m²
€ 2,698,221
Apartment for sale in the Havat Gordon Tower in the Cochav-ha-tzafon neighborhood of north T…
4 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2 bath
121 m²
€ 1,349,110
Lovely, new 4-room apartment for sale in the prestigious BSR-Sarona towers. Apartment is aro…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 bath
331 m²
Price on request
The most magnificent penthouse for sale on Rothschild Boulevard in a new building, quite pos…
1 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 bath
28 m²
Price on request
Bograshov 55- small studio-style apartment for sale 25 sqm + 3 sqm balcony – in an old bu…
2 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2 bath
114 m²
Price on request
In the sought-after Gymansia tower, a luxury apartment designed with rich and luxurious deta…
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 bath
269 m²
Price on request
Penthouse for sale in the heart of Tel-Aviv, right near the Bima theatre in a new project ex…
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath
196 m²
Price on request
Two different penthouses for sale in Neve Tzedek in a new, boutique and luxury project finis…
3 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2 bath
78 m²
Price on request
Brand-new, ultra-luxury project in North Tel-Aviv- this level of luxury has never been seen …
3 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath
500 m²
Price on request
Gorgeous garden apartment with incredible seaviews located right on the Tel-Aviv promenade f…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath
271 m²
Price on request
Luxury, boutique project underway- 2 buildings with joint lobby and the finest of finishes, …
3 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath
221 m²
Price on request
Luxury, boutique project underway- 2 buildings with joint lobby and the finest of finishes, …
4 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 bath
300 m²
Price on request
A variety of stunning apartments for sale in a luxury building+hotel in Jaffa by a renowned …
3 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath
600 m²
Price on request
For sale or rent in Jaffa in a beautiful Ottoman-style building in the famous Jaffa flea mar…
3 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath
269 m²
Price on request
Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase one of Tel-Aviv’s most rar…
3 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2 bath
197 m²
Price on request
In construction, a beautiful 24-story tower under construction on the sea- with amazing seav…
2 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2 bath
74 m²
Price on request
Near the pastoral Neve Tzedek neighborhood and within walking distance of the beach of Tel A…
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
5 bath
497 m²
Price on request
Under construction, a beautiful 24-story tower under construction on the sea- with amazing s…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Tel Aviv District, Israel
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map