Apartments for sale in Tel Aviv District, Israel

Tel Aviv-Yafo
37
Ramat HaSharon
2
Herzliya
1
Holon
1
2 room apartmentin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 bath 63 m²
€ 944,377
Apartment for sale in a building undergoing urban renewal and renovations- will be brand new…
Penthouse 5 bedroomsin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 bath 575 m²
€ 10,684,954
Own a piece of Tel-Aviv’s history. Ultra-luxurious boutique project for sale in Tel-Aviv…
1 room apartmentin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 bath 48 m²
€ 765,313
NEW, EXCLUSIVE LISTING – 2 INVESTMENT APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN HEART OF TEL-AVIV Investme…
1 room apartmentin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 bath 65 m²
€ 1,116,082
​  Own a piece of Tel-Aviv’s history.  Ultra-luxurious boutique project for sale in Te…
2 room apartmentin Ramat HaSharon, Israel
2 room apartment
Ramat HaSharon, Israel
1 bath 74 m²
€ 1,263,258
3 room apartment available in a gorgeous, new luxury project for sale in Neve Tzedek minutes…
2 room apartmentin Ramat HaSharon, Israel
2 room apartment
Ramat HaSharon, Israel
2 bath 164 m²
€ 2,109,518
2 different duplex garden apartments available in a gorgeous, new luxury project for sale in…
Penthouse 5 bedroomsin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 bath 310 m²
€ 7,849,369
Exclusive new listing Magnificent, luxurious, brand-new penthouse for sale/rent in Jaffa …
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath 269 m²
€ 7,849,369
Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase one of Tel-Aviv’s most rar…
4 room apartmentin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 bath 272 m²
€ 7,162,549
EXCLUSIVE NEW LUXURY BOUTIQUE BUILDING FOR SALE IN TEL-AVIV –  Luxury boutique project fo…
4 room apartmentin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath 162 m²
€ 2,384,246
Lovely apartment for sale in the sought-after Blue Towers with sea-view and walking distance…
1 room apartmentin Herzliya, Israel
1 room apartment
Herzliya, Israel
2 bath 97 m²
€ 1,643,462
Ideal investment for enjoying and renting- a gorgeous apartment for sale at the Herzliya Mar…
1 room apartmentin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 bath 60 m²
€ 1,206,841
New, incredible project for sale on the famous Montefiore Street, right next to Allenby- whi…
1 room apartmentin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 bath 44 m²
€ 846,015
Lovely apartments for sale in a new complex in the heart of Florentin near the famous Herzl …
5 room apartmentin Holon, Israel
5 room apartment
Holon, Israel
4 bath 149 m²
€ 2,698,221
Apartment for sale in the Havat Gordon Tower in the Cochav-ha-tzafon neighborhood of north T…
4 room apartmentin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2 bath 121 m²
€ 1,349,110
Lovely, new 4-room apartment for sale in the prestigious BSR-Sarona towers. Apartment is aro…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 bath 331 m²
Price on request
The most magnificent penthouse for sale on Rothschild Boulevard in a new building, quite pos…
1 room apartmentin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 bath 28 m²
Price on request
Bograshov 55- small studio-style apartment for sale 25 sqm + 3 sqm balcony – in an old bu…
2 room apartmentin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2 bath 114 m²
Price on request
In the sought-after Gymansia tower, a luxury apartment designed with rich and luxurious deta…
Penthouse 6 bedroomsin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 bath 269 m²
Price on request
Penthouse for sale in the heart of Tel-Aviv, right near the Bima theatre in a new project ex…
Penthouse 5 bedroomsin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath 196 m²
Price on request
Two different penthouses for sale in Neve Tzedek in a new, boutique and luxury project finis…
3 room apartmentin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2 bath 78 m²
Price on request
Brand-new, ultra-luxury project in North Tel-Aviv- this level of luxury has never been seen …
3 room apartmentin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath 500 m²
Price on request
Gorgeous garden apartment with incredible seaviews located right on the Tel-Aviv promenade f…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath 271 m²
Price on request
Luxury, boutique project underway- 2 buildings with joint lobby and the finest of finishes, …
3 room apartmentin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath 221 m²
Price on request
Luxury, boutique project underway- 2 buildings with joint lobby and the finest of finishes, …
4 room apartmentin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 bath 300 m²
Price on request
A variety of stunning apartments for sale in a luxury building+hotel in Jaffa by a renowned …
3 room apartmentin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath 600 m²
Price on request
For sale or rent in Jaffa in a beautiful Ottoman-style building in the famous Jaffa flea mar…
3 room apartmentin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath 269 m²
Price on request
Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase one of Tel-Aviv’s most rar…
3 room apartmentin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2 bath 197 m²
Price on request
In construction, a beautiful 24-story tower under construction on the sea- with amazing seav…
2 room apartmentin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2 bath 74 m²
Price on request
Near the pastoral Neve Tzedek neighborhood and within walking distance of the beach of Tel A…
Penthouse 6 bedroomsin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
5 bath 497 m²
Price on request
Under construction, a beautiful 24-story tower under construction on the sea- with amazing s…

