Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Center District
  4. haSharon Subdistrict
  5. Netanya
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Netanya, Israel

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
5 room apartmentin Netanya, Israel
5 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
4 bath 272 m²
€ 1,930,930
Stunning property for sale in Netanya- right on the sea- in a gorgeous building with ameniti…
Penthouse 5 bedroomsin Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Netanya, Israel
3 bath 354 m²
€ 3,636,166
Beautiful new project in the infamous Ir Yamim area of Netanya- project scheduled to finish …
3 room apartmentin Netanya, Israel
3 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
2 bath 168 m²
€ 1,655,083
Gorgeous, luxury apartments for sale in a brand-new building of 15 floors, right on the sea,…

Properties features in Netanya, Israel

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir