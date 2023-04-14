Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem District
  4. Jerusalem
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Jerusalem, Israel

Villa To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Jerusalem, Israel
Villa 4 room villa
Jerusalem, Israel
3 bath 270 m²
€ 1,856,146
Beautiful single family garden home in the heart of French Hill , 6 rooms , 3.5 baths , 270 …
Villa 5 room villain Jerusalem, Israel
Villa 5 room villa
Jerusalem, Israel
3 bath 300 m²
€ 1,845,094
MOSHAV SHORESH BEAUTIFUL PRIVATE VILLA On Hasheizaf street on a plot 555 sqm’, 3 floors in a…
Villa 5 room villain Jerusalem, Israel
Villa 5 room villa
Jerusalem, Israel
4 bath
€ 2,426,655
Luxury Villa in Malcha, Haayal street. 7 rooms, 260 sqm. architecturally designed surrounded…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Jerusalem, Israel
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
5 bath
€ 5,294,058
Gorgeous Villa on Yehoshafat Street, Beautiful, green and quiet, minutes away from Emek Refa…

Properties features in Jerusalem, Israel

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir