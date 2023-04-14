Cottages for sale in Jerusalem, Israel

Show property on map Show properties list
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
4 bath 273 m²
€ 3,639,983
Palatial Arab Style Pent-cottage in the heart of Baka Mordechai Hayehudi St. Magnificent Jer…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
3 bath
€ 999,676
Nachlaot/Nachlat Achim – Cottage for sale – RE/MAX Vision Exclusive Private cottage in Nachl…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
4 bath
€ 841,416
New on the market!! 5 room renovated terraced cottage on Adam St, the best street in Armon H…
3 room cottagein Jerusalem, Israel
3 room cottage
Jerusalem, Israel
2 bath
€ 1,318,834
Unique Cottage, Architectural design, 2 entrances, completely accessible , Very light and br…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
3 bath
€ 1,055,068
Gilo, on Itzhar street, Desirable Givat Canada, 6 rooms Corner Cottage, private entrance and…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
2 bath
€ 580,287
New on the market! 5.5 Room pent-cottage  on Mordechai Elkachi,  one of the best streets in …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
3 bath
€ 1,131,560
Ramot On Meir Gineo street, 6 rooms, on 2 levels. including en-suite, 3 bathrooms, Very nice…

