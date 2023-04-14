Israel
Realting.com
Israel
Jerusalem District
Houses
Houses for sale in Jerusalem District, Israel
Jerusalem
23
House
23 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Jerusalem, Israel
122 m²
€ 712,171
Garden Duplex on Ze’ev Falk street in Har Homa 6 room duplex, 122 sqm (in arnona) , ground f…
House
Jerusalem, Israel
188 m²
€ 926,529
Lovely family garden home in the heart of Armon Hanatziv. Cottage, 6 rooms, 3 bathrooms (188…
House
Jerusalem, Israel
160 m²
€ 1,529,848
Magnificent Villa in the Heart of Arnona near Baka One of a kind property beautifully renova…
House
Jerusalem, Israel
115 m²
€ 929,184
Palombo street, Ramat Beit Hakerem. 5 rooms, 115 sqm, 3 levels, 3 sukkah Balconies, parking.…
House
Jerusalem, Israel
132 m²
€ 1,055,068
Arnona neighborhood, on the desirable Rabenu Politi street. in a small building, a spacious …
House
Jerusalem, Israel
160 m²
€ 1,115,021
Villa on Mishol Hakornit in Ramot Bet, located at the end of picturesque, cobble-stoned lane…
Villa 4 room villa
Jerusalem, Israel
3 bath
270 m²
€ 1,856,146
Beautiful single family garden home in the heart of French Hill , 6 rooms , 3.5 baths , 270 …
Villa 5 room villa
Jerusalem, Israel
3 bath
300 m²
€ 1,845,094
MOSHAV SHORESH BEAUTIFUL PRIVATE VILLA On Hasheizaf street on a plot 555 sqm’, 3 floors in a…
Duplex
Jerusalem, Israel
195 m²
€ 1,561,747
Cute Cottage duplex Gidon Hausner, Holyland with plenty of balconies, terraces, small garden…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
3 bath
145 m²
€ 976,754
Renovated Duplex in Beit Hakerem, 22 Ha-Meyasdim. 145 sqm, 6 rooms converted into a huge liv…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
4 bath
273 m²
€ 3,639,983
Palatial Arab Style Pent-cottage in the heart of Baka Mordechai Hayehudi St. Magnificent Jer…
Villa 5 room villa
Jerusalem, Israel
4 bath
€ 2,426,655
Luxury Villa in Malcha, Haayal street. 7 rooms, 260 sqm. architecturally designed surrounded…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
3 bath
€ 999,676
Nachlaot/Nachlat Achim – Cottage for sale – RE/MAX Vision Exclusive Private cottage in Nachl…
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
3 bath
€ 725
Duplex, 5 bedrooms ! approx.. 216 sqm In Har Gilo facing a stunning view + separate unit , s…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
2 bath
€ 508,230
Corner property! Duplex, 4 rooms . In the heart of Gilo, HaTe’ena street Completely renovate…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
4 bath
€ 841,416
New on the market!! 5 room renovated terraced cottage on Adam St, the best street in Armon H…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
5 bath
€ 5,294,058
Gorgeous Villa on Yehoshafat Street, Beautiful, green and quiet, minutes away from Emek Refa…
3 room cottage
Jerusalem, Israel
2 bath
€ 1,318,834
Unique Cottage, Architectural design, 2 entrances, completely accessible , Very light and br…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
3 bath
€ 1,055,068
Gilo, on Itzhar street, Desirable Givat Canada, 6 rooms Corner Cottage, private entrance and…
4 room house
Jerusalem, Israel
125 m²
€ 751,736
For sale in Nachlaot, Mitzpe street, great investment or family home. Spacious duplex 5 room…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
2 bath
€ 580,287
New on the market! 5.5 Room pent-cottage on Mordechai Elkachi, one of the best streets in …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
3 bath
€ 1,131,560
Ramot On Meir Gineo street, 6 rooms, on 2 levels. including en-suite, 3 bathrooms, Very nice…
6 room house
Jerusalem, Israel
5 bath
450 m²
€ 3,692,736
Moshav Ramat Raziel Plot – 8 dunam land. With additional rights Smart and Luxurious house of…
Search using the map