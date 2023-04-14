Houses for sale in Jerusalem District, Israel

Show property on map Show properties list
Housein Jerusalem, Israel
House
Jerusalem, Israel
122 m²
€ 712,171
Garden Duplex on Ze’ev Falk street in Har Homa 6 room duplex, 122 sqm (in arnona) , ground f…
Housein Jerusalem, Israel
House
Jerusalem, Israel
188 m²
€ 926,529
Lovely family garden home in the heart of Armon Hanatziv. Cottage, 6 rooms, 3 bathrooms (188…
Housein Jerusalem, Israel
House
Jerusalem, Israel
160 m²
€ 1,529,848
Magnificent Villa in the Heart of Arnona near Baka One of a kind property beautifully renova…
Housein Jerusalem, Israel
House
Jerusalem, Israel
115 m²
€ 929,184
Palombo street, Ramat Beit Hakerem. 5 rooms, 115 sqm, 3 levels, 3 sukkah Balconies, parking.…
Housein Jerusalem, Israel
House
Jerusalem, Israel
132 m²
€ 1,055,068
Arnona neighborhood, on the desirable Rabenu Politi street. in a small building, a spacious …
Housein Jerusalem, Israel
House
Jerusalem, Israel
160 m²
€ 1,115,021
Villa on Mishol Hakornit in Ramot Bet, located at the end of picturesque, cobble-stoned lane…
Villa 4 room villain Jerusalem, Israel
Villa 4 room villa
Jerusalem, Israel
3 bath 270 m²
€ 1,856,146
Beautiful single family garden home in the heart of French Hill , 6 rooms , 3.5 baths , 270 …
Villa 5 room villain Jerusalem, Israel
Villa 5 room villa
Jerusalem, Israel
3 bath 300 m²
€ 1,845,094
MOSHAV SHORESH BEAUTIFUL PRIVATE VILLA On Hasheizaf street on a plot 555 sqm’, 3 floors in a…
Duplexin Jerusalem, Israel
Duplex
Jerusalem, Israel
195 m²
€ 1,561,747
Cute Cottage duplex Gidon Hausner, Holyland with plenty of balconies, terraces, small garden…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Jerusalem, Israel
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
3 bath 145 m²
€ 976,754
Renovated Duplex in Beit Hakerem, 22 Ha-Meyasdim. 145 sqm, 6 rooms converted into a huge liv…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
4 bath 273 m²
€ 3,639,983
Palatial Arab Style Pent-cottage in the heart of Baka Mordechai Hayehudi St. Magnificent Jer…
Villa 5 room villain Jerusalem, Israel
Villa 5 room villa
Jerusalem, Israel
4 bath
€ 2,426,655
Luxury Villa in Malcha, Haayal street. 7 rooms, 260 sqm. architecturally designed surrounded…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
3 bath
€ 999,676
Nachlaot/Nachlat Achim – Cottage for sale – RE/MAX Vision Exclusive Private cottage in Nachl…
Duplex 5 bedroomsin Jerusalem, Israel
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
3 bath
€ 725
Duplex, 5 bedrooms ! approx.. 216 sqm In Har Gilo facing a stunning view + separate unit , s…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Jerusalem, Israel
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
2 bath
€ 508,230
Corner property! Duplex, 4 rooms . In the heart of Gilo, HaTe’ena street Completely renovate…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
4 bath
€ 841,416
New on the market!! 5 room renovated terraced cottage on Adam St, the best street in Armon H…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Jerusalem, Israel
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
5 bath
€ 5,294,058
Gorgeous Villa on Yehoshafat Street, Beautiful, green and quiet, minutes away from Emek Refa…
3 room cottagein Jerusalem, Israel
3 room cottage
Jerusalem, Israel
2 bath
€ 1,318,834
Unique Cottage, Architectural design, 2 entrances, completely accessible , Very light and br…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
3 bath
€ 1,055,068
Gilo, on Itzhar street, Desirable Givat Canada, 6 rooms Corner Cottage, private entrance and…
4 room housein Jerusalem, Israel
4 room house
Jerusalem, Israel
125 m²
€ 751,736
For sale in Nachlaot, Mitzpe street, great investment or family home. Spacious duplex 5 room…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
2 bath
€ 580,287
New on the market! 5.5 Room pent-cottage  on Mordechai Elkachi,  one of the best streets in …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
3 bath
€ 1,131,560
Ramot On Meir Gineo street, 6 rooms, on 2 levels. including en-suite, 3 bathrooms, Very nice…
6 room housein Jerusalem, Israel
6 room house
Jerusalem, Israel
5 bath 450 m²
€ 3,692,736
Moshav Ramat Raziel Plot – 8 dunam land. With additional rights Smart and Luxurious house of…

