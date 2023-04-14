Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem District
  4. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Jerusalem District, Israel

Jerusalem
4
Duplex To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Duplexin Jerusalem, Israel
Duplex
Jerusalem, Israel
195 m²
€ 1,561,747
Cute Cottage duplex Gidon Hausner, Holyland with plenty of balconies, terraces, small garden…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Jerusalem, Israel
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
3 bath 145 m²
€ 976,754
Renovated Duplex in Beit Hakerem, 22 Ha-Meyasdim. 145 sqm, 6 rooms converted into a huge liv…
Duplex 5 bedroomsin Jerusalem, Israel
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
3 bath
€ 725
Duplex, 5 bedrooms ! approx.. 216 sqm In Har Gilo facing a stunning view + separate unit , s…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Jerusalem, Israel
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
2 bath
€ 508,230
Corner property! Duplex, 4 rooms . In the heart of Gilo, HaTe’ena street Completely renovate…

Properties features in Jerusalem District, Israel

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir