Apartments for sale in Jerusalem District, Israel

Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
5 bath 400 m²
€ 6,726,056
Penthouse in the Jerusalem towers. On Mevo Hamatmid 16, in the City Center. Penthouse 4 stor…
2 room apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
2 bath 76 m²
€ 606,664
In the heart of classic Nachlaot, on Tekoa street. 76 sqm duplex apartment, 3 rooms, 1.5 bat…
Penthouse 5 bedroomsin Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
3 bath 300 m²
€ 3,297,086
Penthouse in Holyland on Avraham Perrera 1. 31 floor (last floor), East north west. 6.5 room…
3 room apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
2 bath 100 m²
€ 550,572
Sale – French Hill Bar Kochva, 4 room apartment Approx. 100 sqm fully handicap accessible, B…
6 room apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
6 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
150 m²
€ 1,088,473
Apartment for sale on Givat Shaul street, 7 rooms, 150 sqm, 2 balconies, beautiful view, ren…
Apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
84 m²
€ 435,215
In the heart of Gilo on Tarshish street 4 rooms , 3rd floor out of 4, totally renovated, bri…
Apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
93 m²
€ 468,908
New on the market Opportunity on Moshe Yustman Street 4.5 rooms apartment (functions as 5 ro…
Apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
60 m²
€ 339,816
Bargain for young couple’s and investors in Gilo. 3 rooms apartment 60 sqm on Tarshish stree…
Apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
150 m²
€ 655,461
Terraced home in the French Hill Lovely one leveled home on Nehagei Hapradot , 6+ rooms, app…
Apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
90 m²
€ 524,343
Gorgeous Penthouse Apartment, Zvi Levanon, Pisgat Zev. Stunning balcony with Amazing View, J…
Apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
191 m²
€ 1,846,368
Savioney Ramat Sharet project Ramat Sharet, Kadish Luz street, 6 rooms penthouse, 191 sqm, 2…
Apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
250 m²
€ 1,899,122
Luxurious cottage for sale\rent Shir Li’Shlomo street, in Ramat Denya Neighborhood, 7 rooms,…
Apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
150 m²
€ 661,757
In Arnona Neighborhood, Ben Gavriel street 5 rooms, 150 sqm, spacious apartment in very good…
Apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
175 m²
€ 1,327,406
Magnificent Penthouse close to Baka (On Derech Hebron) 5 room apartment built to high standa…
Apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
75 m²
€ 579,699
In Arnona Neighborhood, Kore HaDorot street 1, 3 rooms, 75 sqm, small building, second floor…
Apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
70 m²
€ 516,171
Apartment for sale in Talpiot Rivka street, 3 rooms, 70 sqm, perfect location, 5 steps up to…
Apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
90 m²
€ 661,757
In a building that is in the final stages of Tama 38, on Shalom Yehuda ,4.5 rooms (90 sqm) s…
1 room apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
1 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
1 bath 43 m²
€ 471,171
Lovely 2 and half room apartment in the Center of the Greek Colony, on Rachel Imeinu. First …
Apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
€ 435,215
Lovely Garden Apartment, new on the market! Meir Nakar, Armon Hanatziv. 4 spacious rooms (10…
Apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
€ 458,954
For Sale in Armon Hanatziv Gorgeous Garden Apartment with large Patio on Mordechai Elkachi B…
3 room apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
€ 464,230
New On The Market! Lovely 4.5 Rooms, Completely Renovated. Ha’arba’ah street, Pisgat Zev Mer…
3 room apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
2 bath 74 m²
€ 373,917
Exclusive for sale: Katamonim, neighborhood, San Martin street 30 3rd floor out of 3. 4 room…
4 room apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
120 m²
€ 498,519
Beautiful Garden Apartment on Shmuel Tamir in Pisgat Zev Huge Lovely Garden (100 M) with Pat…
3 room apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
€ 555,876
New Exclusive, Garden Apartment on Anusai Mashhad in Armon Hanetziv Lovely Garden with Patio…
3 room apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
90 m²
€ 637,155
For Sale Great Opportunity in City Center! King George Street – RE/MAX Vision Exclusive Larg…
Apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
112 m²
€ 1,034,988
Apartment for sale in Baka near the Mesilla park, Jerusalem stone building, first floor. Gid…
4 room apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
116 m²
€ 1,028,691
Brand new apartment for sale in Greek Colony Elazar HaModa’i street, 116 sqm, 5 rooms, centr…
2 room apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
100 m²
€ 1,032,341
Beautiful garden apartment Yehoshua Ben Gamla street, In the Greek Colony. 3 rooms, 100 sqm,…
Apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
105 m²
€ 436,760
Lovely Garden Apartment, new on the market! Meir Nakar, Armon Hanatziv. 4 spacious rooms (10…
3 room apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
2 bath 70 m²
€ 685,794
Lovely garden apartment in Givat Shaul, Pinchas Kehati. 3 room apartment, renovated, Sukkah …

