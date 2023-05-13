Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Herzliya, Israel

Villa 6 room villa in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 room villa
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 200 m²
Price on request
Magnificent home for sale on a huge plot of land with gorgeous pool and a spacious garden in…
Villa 5 room villa in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 room villa
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 440 m²
Price on request
Stunning new villa for sale in Herzliya Pituach- located on the western side of the city wit…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 043 m²
Price on request
Villa for sale with private security in Herzliya Pituach, 4th street over from the sea- 600 …
Villa 6 room villa in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 room villa
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 820 m²
Price on request
A gorgeous, modern villa for sale, located in the elite and exclusive neighborhood of Kfar S…
Villa 5 room villa in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 room villa
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 550 m²
Price on request
A magnificent villa with pool, waterfalls and huge ceilings- in the best location – the infa…
