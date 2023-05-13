Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel Aviv District
  4. Herzliya

Pool Residential properties for sale in Herzliya, Israel

6 properties total found
1 room apartment in Herzliya, Israel
1 room apartment
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€ 1,667,089
Ideal investment for enjoying and renting- a gorgeous apartment for sale at the Herzliya Mar…
Villa 6 room villa in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 room villa
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 200 m²
Price on request
Magnificent home for sale on a huge plot of land with gorgeous pool and a spacious garden in…
Villa 5 room villa in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 room villa
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 440 m²
Price on request
Stunning new villa for sale in Herzliya Pituach- located on the western side of the city wit…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 043 m²
Price on request
Villa for sale with private security in Herzliya Pituach, 4th street over from the sea- 600 …
Villa 6 room villa in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 room villa
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 820 m²
Price on request
A gorgeous, modern villa for sale, located in the elite and exclusive neighborhood of Kfar S…
Villa 5 room villa in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 room villa
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 550 m²
Price on request
A magnificent villa with pool, waterfalls and huge ceilings- in the best location – the infa…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir