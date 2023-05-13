Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel Aviv District
  4. Herzliya

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Herzliya, Israel

2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Herzliya, Israel
1 room apartment
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€ 1,667,089
Ideal investment for enjoying and renting- a gorgeous apartment for sale at the Herzliya Mar…
Villa 6 room villa in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 room villa
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 806 m²
€ 4,478,748
Exclusive new listing – a plot of land for sale in the most requested area of the beautiful …
