Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel Aviv District
  4. Herzliya
  5. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Herzliya, Israel

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Herzliya, Israel
1 room apartment
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€ 1,667,089
Ideal investment for enjoying and renting- a gorgeous apartment for sale at the Herzliya Mar…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir