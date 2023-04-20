Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Haifa District
  4. Hadera Subdistrict
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Hadera Subdistrict, Israel

Zichron Ya'akov
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 room villain Zichron Ya'akov, Israel
Villa 6 room villa
Zichron Ya'akov, Israel
4 bath 900 m²
Price on request
On a quiet, pastoral and beautiful street, a gorgeous, big and bright villa for sale with op…

Properties features in Hadera Subdistrict, Israel

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir