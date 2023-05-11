Israel
Realting.com
Israel
Arava Tichona Regional Council
Residential properties for sale in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
9 properties total found
4 room apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
4
3
144 m²
€ 1,822,168
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
3
2
150 m²
€ 1,797,207
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
2
1
89 m²
€ 1,335,819
2 room apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
2
1
78 m²
€ 998,448
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
3
2
152 m²
€ 2,096,742
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
4
4
700 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
2
2
112 m²
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
3
3
220 m²
Price on request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
5
3
158 m²
Price on request
