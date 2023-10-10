Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€212,692
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€274,136
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€330,854
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€920,248
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€1,80M
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sengkol, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sengkol, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€279,000
Villa Villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kuta, Indonesia
Villa Villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kuta, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€99,000
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kuta, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kuta, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€179,000
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with mountain view in Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with mountain view
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Area 372 m²
Price on request
Villa Villa with furniture, with sea view, with appliances in Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Villa Villa with furniture, with sea view, with appliances
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Price on request
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with appliances in Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with appliances
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
€145,000
Villa Villa with furniture, with sea view, with appliances in Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Villa Villa with furniture, with sea view, with appliances
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
€95,000

