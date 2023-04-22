Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

8 properties total found
2 room apartment in Gunungsari, Indonesia
2 room apartment
Gunungsari, Indonesia
2 bath 12 116 m²
€ 151,200
3 room house in Gunungsari, Indonesia
3 room house
Gunungsari, Indonesia
200 m²
€ 300,000
4 room house in Gunungsari, Indonesia
4 room house
Gunungsari, Indonesia
300 m²
€ 150,000
1 room apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
1 bath 50 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 125,265
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apa…
1 room apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
1 bath 42 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 110,846
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apa…
1 room apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
1 bath 32 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 98,229
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apa…
1 room apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 157,707
A high-tech Premium Apartment Complex for Life and Investment in the privileged area of Bali…
2 room apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 121 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 288,379
A unique high-tech complex with premium apartments for living and investing in the privilege…

