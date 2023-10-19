Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Indonesia

Bali
157
West Nusa Tenggara
16
Ungasan
9
Candidasa
5
Lampung
3
Mataram
3
192 properties total found
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with surveillance security system in Balai Desa, Indonesia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with surveillance security system
Balai Desa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€131,250
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
€569,371
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
€521,923
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
€474,476
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lombok, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lombok, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€172,000
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€213,514
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€275,196
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€332,133
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€923,804
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€1,80M
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lombok, Indonesia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lombok, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€121,000
Villa 2 room villa in Mataram, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa
Mataram, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€126,000
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lombok, Indonesia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lombok, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€84,000
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Sengkol, Indonesia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Sengkol, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€71,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€415,166
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€341,622
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€263,334
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sengkol, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sengkol, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€279,000
Villa Villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kuta, Indonesia
Villa Villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kuta, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€99,000
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kuta, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kuta, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€179,000
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with mountain view in Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with mountain view
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Area 372 m²
Price on request
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
Serenity is a premium complex of villas and townhouses located in the central area of Bali-U…
€322,643
Villa Villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa Villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
€225,000
Villa Villa with furniture, with sea view, with appliances in Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Villa Villa with furniture, with sea view, with appliances
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Price on request
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with appliances in Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with appliances
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
€145,000
Villa Villa with furniture, with sea view, with appliances in Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Villa Villa with furniture, with sea view, with appliances
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
€95,000
Villa Villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa Villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Ubud is the leader in the number of five-star hotels in Bali. This area is one of the most p…
€199,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
Ubud is the leader in the number of five-star hotels in Bali. This area is one of the most p…
€329,000
Villa Villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Bali, Indonesia
Villa Villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Villa in the complex in Ubud. Here is everything for a comfortable life, development and edu…
€100,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 163 m²
Villa in a complex of 110 villas located in the tropical jungle. 4.1 Hectares of closed prot…
€350,450

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
