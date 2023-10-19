UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Indonesia
Villas
Villas for sale in Indonesia
Bali
157
West Nusa Tenggara
16
Ungasan
9
Candidasa
5
Lampung
3
Mataram
3
Villa
Clear all
192 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with surveillance security system
Balai Desa, Indonesia
1
1
€131,250
1
Recommend
1
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
6
5
275 m²
2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
€569,371
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
5
4
211 m²
2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
€521,923
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
4
3
186 m²
2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
€474,476
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lombok, Indonesia
3
3
€172,000
1
Recommend
1
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
2
2
75 m²
1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€213,514
Recommend
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
2
2
100 m²
1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€275,196
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
3
2
125 m²
1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€332,133
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
4
4
165 m²
2
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€923,804
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
5
4
213 m²
1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€1,80M
Recommend
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lombok, Indonesia
1
1
€121,000
2
Recommend
2
Villa 2 room villa
Mataram, Indonesia
2
2
2
€126,000
2
Recommend
2
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lombok, Indonesia
1
1
€84,000
2
Recommend
2
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Sengkol, Indonesia
1
1
€71,000
2
Recommend
2
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
4
4
125 m²
1
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€415,166
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
3
3
100 m²
1
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€341,622
Recommend
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
2
2
75 m²
1
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€263,334
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sengkol, Indonesia
2
2
€279,000
1
Recommend
1
Villa Villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kuta, Indonesia
1
1
€99,000
2
Recommend
2
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kuta, Indonesia
2
2
€179,000
2
Recommend
2
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with mountain view
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
3
372 m²
Price on request
2
Recommend
2
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
3
3
184 m²
2
Serenity is a premium complex of villas and townhouses located in the central area of Bali-U…
€322,643
Recommend
Villa Villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
2
75 m²
€225,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with furniture, with sea view, with appliances
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
1
1
Price on request
2
Recommend
2
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with appliances
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
2
3
€145,000
3
Recommend
2
Villa Villa with furniture, with sea view, with appliances
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
1
2
€95,000
4
Recommend
2
Villa Villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
2
100 m²
Ubud is the leader in the number of five-star hotels in Bali. This area is one of the most p…
€199,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
4
230 m²
Ubud is the leader in the number of five-star hotels in Bali. This area is one of the most p…
€329,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Bali, Indonesia
2
40 m²
Villa in the complex in Ubud. Here is everything for a comfortable life, development and edu…
€100,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Bali, Indonesia
4
163 m²
Villa in a complex of 110 villas located in the tropical jungle. 4.1 Hectares of closed prot…
€350,450
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
7
