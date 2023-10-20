Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Ungasan, Indonesia

9 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
€569,371
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
€521,923
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
€474,476
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€415,166
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€341,622
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€263,334
Villa Villa with balcony, with garage, with Pool in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa Villa with balcony, with garage, with Pool
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
California-style luxury villas in southern Bali. With panoramic ocean views. With the highes…
€360,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garage, with Pool in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garage, with Pool
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
California-style luxury villas in southern Bali. With panoramic ocean views. With the highes…
€990,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with garage, with Pool in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with garage, with Pool
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
California-style luxury villas in southern Bali. With panoramic ocean views. With the highes…
€449,000

Properties features in Ungasan, Indonesia

