Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Indonesia
  4. Ungasan
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Ungasan, Indonesia

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with with repair in Ungasan, Indonesia
Townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with with repair
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex of villas PARQ blue is the villas on the "instagram" of the Bali We have chosen…
€195,000

Properties features in Ungasan, Indonesia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir