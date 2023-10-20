Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Ungasan, Indonesia

1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/3
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€140,445
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/3
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€113,874
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3/3
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€85,406
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
Studio 60 m2 + balcony in the loft style of the complex Just Residence The price includes a…
€108,560
1 room apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/4
Studio 30 m2 + balcony in the loft style of the complex Just Residence The price includes a…
€59,215

