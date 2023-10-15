Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Indonesia
  4. Ubud
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Ubud, Indonesia

Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
Serenity is a premium complex of villas and townhouses located in the central area of Bali-U…
€323,425

