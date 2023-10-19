Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Indonesia

Bali
18
Denpasar
3
26 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Denpasar, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern is a complex of 30 contemporary villas in the picturesque area of Bali-Umalas. The de…
€246,727
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ubud, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
Serenity is a premium complex of villas and townhouses located in the central area of Bali-U…
€185,045
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view in Apuan, Indonesia
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view
Apuan, Indonesia
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
€256,217
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
€246,727
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
€332,133
Townhouse in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
€170,811
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Townhouse in Bali in Ubud. Description: 2 floors 3 bedrooms Pool Area:Building - 100 m ² P…
€198,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Townhouse in Bali in Ubud. Description: 2 bedrooms Pool Spacious terrace Area:Building - 1…
€185,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Townhouse in a new complex in the picturesque area of Bali in Changu. Description: 2 bedroo…
€260,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 127 m²
The complex of modern villas is only 1 minute from Batu Bologn Beach. Description: 2 floors…
€350,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Townhouse in Bali in Uluvata. Description: 2 floors 2 bedrooms Pool Ocean Area:Building - …
€320,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Townhouse in Bali in Changu. Description: 2 floors 2 bedrooms Pool 6 m2 Reception coffee ho…
€230,000
Townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Townhouse in Bali in Changu. Description: 2 floors 1 bedroom Pool 6 m2 Reception coffee hou…
€190,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 165 m²
Townhouse in Bali in Uluvata. Description: Ocean view 3 floors 3 bedrooms Rooftop Pool Are…
€300,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
Hot offer!  An exclusive version of a three-bedroom townhouse with an area of 127 m2 with de…
€280,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
The closed unique complex with fantastic infrastructure offers 3 townhouses in the center of…
€198,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
The presentation of sales is always a unique opportunity and the best entry point for invest…
€250,000
Townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Area 85 m²
The project is planned to be built before the 2nd quarter of 2024. The total complex consist…
€297,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
❖ Date of construction: 3-QR 23g. ❖ Distance to the sea - 10 minutes drive to Batu Belig or…
€246,727
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Kedonganan, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Kedonganan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey villa in ASAI Viliage with a swimming pool and 3 rooms that can be used as bedroo…
€626,308
Townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with with repair in Ungasan, Indonesia
Townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with with repair
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex of villas PARQ blue is the villas on the "instagram" of the Bali We have chosen…
€195,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Townhouse with 2 bedrooms with panoramic windows, impressing views of the crystal clear ocean
€320,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 2
Доходная недвижимость на Бали для жизни и инвестиций в топовой локации Чангу Чангу - Жемч…
€213,514

