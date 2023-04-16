Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Indonesia

5 room housein Duri Pulo, Indonesia
5 room house
Duri Pulo, Indonesia
8 Number of rooms 864 m²
€ 1,650,000
2 room housein Kedonganan, Indonesia
2 room house
Kedonganan, Indonesia
3 Number of rooms 122 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 495,000
4 room housein Kedonganan, Indonesia
4 room house
Kedonganan, Indonesia
5 Number of rooms 236 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 950,000
Housein Kedonganan, Indonesia
House
Kedonganan, Indonesia
2 Number of rooms 82 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 345,000

