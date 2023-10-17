Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Indonesia
  4. Seminyak
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Seminyak, Indonesia

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
The villas are located in Berava, the most popular area of Bali, in a secluded corner. The h…
€3,20M

Properties features in Seminyak, Indonesia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir