Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Indonesia
  4. Seminyak
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Seminyak, Indonesia

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
❖ Date of construction: 3-QR 23g. ❖ Distance to the sea - 10 minutes drive to Batu Belig or…
€246,341

Properties features in Seminyak, Indonesia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir