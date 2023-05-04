Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kuta
  4. Seminyak

Residential properties for sale in Seminyak, Indonesia

2 properties total found
3 room house in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
VIP
3 room house
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 550 m² Number of floors 2
€ 735,636
Dharma Residence is an elite complex of modern designer premium villas. Closed guarded resid…
5 room house in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
5 room house
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 850 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,690,000
Dharma Residence is an elite complex of modern designer premium villas. Closed guarded resid…

Properties features in Seminyak, Indonesia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir