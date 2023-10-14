Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Sanur, Indonesia

1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sanur, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sanur, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 4/4
€485,137
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Sanur, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Sanur, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 2/4
€808,562
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with sea view in Sanur, Indonesia
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with sea view
Sanur, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 2/4
Premium apartments on the coast The first Royal complex of apartments on the ocean, a proje…
€694,412
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Sanur, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Sanur, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 3/4
Premium apartments on the coast The first Royal complex of apartments on the ocean, a proje…
€466,112
