Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Nusa Dua, Indonesia

2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in South Kuta, Ba…
€312,404
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Area 690 m²
Number of floors 2
€3,36M
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 602 m²
Number of floors 2
€2,71M
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 171 m²
Floor 3/3
€315,815
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 3/3
€220,690
