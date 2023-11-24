Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Nusa Dua, Indonesia

4 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex villas PARQ BLUE - Project from the legendary creator Andre Frey 600 villas, apartme…
€148,528
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in South Kuta, Ba…
€312,404
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 171 m²
Floor 3/3
€304,390
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 3/3
€212,706
