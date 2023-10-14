Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Lampung Barat, Indonesia

Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lombok, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lombok, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€172,000
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lombok, Indonesia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lombok, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€121,000
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lombok, Indonesia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lombok, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€84,000

