Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Indonesia
  4. Kuta
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Kuta, Indonesia

Kerobokan
5
Seminyak
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with garden in Legian, Indonesia
1 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with garden
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium-class apartment complex on the shore of the Indian Ocean in Seminyak, Bali, Indonesi…
€245,444
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 4
New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocea…
€262,758

Property types in Kuta

2 BHK

Properties features in Kuta, Indonesia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir