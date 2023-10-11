Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kuta, Indonesia

1 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with garden in Legian, Indonesia
1 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with garden
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium-class apartment complex on the shore of the Indian Ocean in Seminyak, Bali, Indonesi…
€245,444
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 4
New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocea…
€262,758
2 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with appliances in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
2 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with appliances
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
Guarded complex of premium townhouses with swimming pools, Bali, Indonesia We offer stylish…
€230,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
3 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
The complex offers prestigious service apartments located right on the stunning Nusa Dua Bea…
€705,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
The complex offers prestigious service apartments located right on the stunning Nusa Dua Bea…
€415,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
The complex offers prestigious service apartments located right on the stunning Nusa Dua Bea…
€259,000

