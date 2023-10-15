Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
€570,749
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
€523,187
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
€475,625

