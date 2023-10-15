Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

Ungasan
17
Pecatu
7
Benoa
5
Nusa Dua
5
Jimbaran
4
11 properties total found
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Balangan, Indonesia
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Balangan, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 625 m²
Number of floors 3
  New Premium Villa With Ocean View In Balangan Bali For Sale Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesi…
€1,41M
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in South Kuta, Ba…
€312,404
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
€570,749
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
€523,187
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
€475,625
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
Studio 60 m2 + balcony in the loft style of the complex Just Residence The price includes a…
€108,823
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Balangan, Indonesia
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Balangan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security near …
€753,905
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Area 690 m²
Number of floors 2
€3,36M
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 602 m²
Number of floors 2
€2,71M
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 171 m²
Floor 3/3
€315,815
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 3/3
€220,690

