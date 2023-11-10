Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Indonesia
  4. Kecamatan Umbu ratunggai Barat

Residential properties for sale in Kecamatan Umbu ratunggai Barat, Indonesia

1 property total found
Bungalow 2 rooms in Kodi, Indonesia
Bungalow 2 rooms
Kodi, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
Here at the Redland Property Group we have been working hard behind the scenes to uncover th…
€27,812

Properties features in Kecamatan Umbu ratunggai Barat, Indonesia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir