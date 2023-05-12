Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. West Nusa Tenggara
  4. Kec Selaparang

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Kec Selaparang, Indonesia

3 properties total found
1 room apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 127,380
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apa…
1 room apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 112,718
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apa…
1 room apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 99,888
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apa…

Properties features in Kec Selaparang, Indonesia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir