  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. West Nusa Tenggara
  4. Kec Selaparang
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Kec Selaparang, Indonesia

5 properties total found
1 room apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 127,086
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apa…
1 room apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 112,457
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apa…
1 room apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 99,657
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apa…
1 room apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 160,000
A high-tech Premium Apartment Complex for Life and Investment in the privileged area of Bali…
2 room apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 292,572
A unique high-tech complex with premium apartments for living and investing in the privilege…

