Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. West Nusa Tenggara
  4. Kec Ampenan

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Kec Ampenan, Indonesia

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room house in Surabaya, Indonesia
4 room house
Surabaya, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 360,229
P R O E TO MADURA V I L L A R E S O R T E T O.VILL FOR COMPLEX AREA4, SPALICESLAND - 360 M2B…
3 room house in Ungasan, Indonesia
3 room house
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
€ 712,055
1 room apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 160,000
A high-tech Premium Apartment Complex for Life and Investment in the privileged area of Bali…
Villa Villa in Bali, Indonesia
Villa Villa
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 224,000
Доходная недвижимость на Бали для жизни и инвестиций в топовой локации Чангу Чангу - …
1 room apartment in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 178,286
Доходная недвижимость на Бали для жизни и инвестиций в топовой локации Чангу Чангу - …
Villa 2 room villa in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 310,857
5 room house in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
5 room house
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,693,102
Dharma Residence is an elite complex of modern designer premium villas. Closed guarded resid…
Villa Villa in Keude Unga, Indonesia
Villa Villa
Keude Unga, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 221 m²
Floor 4/1
€ 365,714
A high-tech Premium Apartment Complex for Life and Investment in the privileged area of Bali…
1 room apartment in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 128,000
4 room house in Gunungsari, Indonesia
4 room house
Gunungsari, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
€ 150,000
1 room apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 160,000
Distance to the ocean - 3 minutes 1BR, 40m2, 2nd floor, ocean view, premium class Complex i…
2 room apartment in Sanur, Indonesia
2 room apartment
Sanur, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 813,715
Premium apartments on the coast The first Royal complex of apartments on the ocean, a proje…

Properties features in Kec Ampenan, Indonesia

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir