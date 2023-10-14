Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Kec Ampenan, Indonesia

Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€214,031
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€275,862
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€332,937
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€926,041
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€1,81M
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view in Apuan, Indonesia
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view
Apuan, Indonesia
Price on request
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
€332,937
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
€304,400
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
€237,812
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bukit, Indonesia
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 2
€570,749
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bukit, Indonesia
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
€523,187
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bukit, Indonesia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
€475,625
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Wana Giri, Indonesia
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
€144,590
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Wana Giri, Indonesia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 3
€814,269
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Wana Giri, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€718,193
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 301 m²
Number of floors 2
€881,808
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
€484,186
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 7
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
€608,799
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
€589,774
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
€565,993
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
€237,812
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 2
€218,787
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 236 m²
Floor 1/1
€342,450
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
€236,861

