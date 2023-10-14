Seaview Houses for Sale in Kec Ampenan, Indonesia

UAE
24 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
2
2
75 m²
1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€214,031
Recommend
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
2
2
100 m²
1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€275,862
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
3
2
125 m²
1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€332,937
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
4
4
165 m²
2
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€926,041
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
5
4
213 m²
1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€1,81M
Recommend
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view
Apuan, Indonesia
Price on request
Recommend
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
3
105 m²
2
€332,937
Recommend
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
3
110 m²
2
€304,400
Recommend
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
2
70 m²
2
€237,812
Recommend
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bukit, Indonesia
6
275 m²
2
€570,749
Recommend
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bukit, Indonesia
5
211 m²
2
€523,187
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bukit, Indonesia
4
186 m²
2
€475,625
Recommend
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Wana Giri, Indonesia
2
78 m²
1
€144,590
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Wana Giri, Indonesia
4
310 m²
3
€814,269
Recommend
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Wana Giri, Indonesia
3
200 m²
2
€718,193
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
4
301 m²
2
€881,808
Recommend
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
3
159 m²
2
€484,186
Recommend
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
7
270 m²
2
€608,799
Recommend
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
6
270 m²
2
€589,774
Recommend
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
5
270 m²
2
€565,993
Recommend
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
2
107 m²
2
€237,812
Recommend
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
2
81 m²
2
€218,787
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
4
236 m²
1/1
€342,450
Recommend
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
3
95 m²
1/1
€236,861
Recommend
