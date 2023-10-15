Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Indonesia
  4. Kec Ampenan
  5. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Kec Ampenan, Indonesia

Candidasa
5
House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view in Apuan, Indonesia
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view
Apuan, Indonesia
Price on request

Property types in Kec Ampenan

villas

Properties features in Kec Ampenan, Indonesia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir