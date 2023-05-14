Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Kec Ampenan, Indonesia

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 2 room villa in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 310,857
1 room apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 127,086
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apa…
Villa Villa in Bali, Indonesia
Villa Villa
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
€ 341,395
3 room house in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
3 room house
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 740,572
Dharma Residence is an elite complex of modern designer premium villas. Closed guarded resid…
4 room house in Surabaya, Indonesia
4 room house
Surabaya, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 360,229
P R O E TO MADURA V I L L A R E S O R T E T O.VILL FOR COMPLEX AREA4, SPALICESLAND - 360 M2B…
5 room house in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
5 room house
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,693,102
Dharma Residence is an elite complex of modern designer premium villas. Closed guarded resid…
1 room apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 112,457
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apa…
2 room apartment in Bali, Indonesia
2 room apartment
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 164,571
3 room house in Ungasan, Indonesia
3 room house
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
€ 712,055
1 room apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 99,657
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apa…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 205,714
Доходная недвижимость на Бали для жизни и инвестиций в топовой локации Чангу Чангу - …
3 room house in Bali, Indonesia
3 room house
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 420,572

