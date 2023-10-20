Houses for sale in Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Indonesia
  4. Kabupaten Lombok Tengah
  5. Houses

Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with surveillance security system in Balai Desa, Indonesia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with surveillance security system
Balai Desa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€131,250
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Sengkol, Indonesia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Sengkol, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€71,000
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sengkol, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sengkol, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€279,000
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with mountain view in Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with mountain view
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Area 372 m²
Price on request
Villa Villa with furniture, with sea view, with appliances in Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Villa Villa with furniture, with sea view, with appliances
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Price on request
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with appliances in Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with appliances
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
€145,000
Villa Villa with furniture, with sea view, with appliances in Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Villa Villa with furniture, with sea view, with appliances
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
€95,000
2 room house with garden, with Pool, with children_gardern in Bumbangku, Indonesia
2 room house with garden, with Pool, with children_gardern
Bumbangku, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
The KUARA boutique resort on the island of Lombok ( it is 35 minutes by plane from Bali and …
€1,20M
House with garden, with Pool, with children_gardern in Bumbangku, Indonesia
House with garden, with Pool, with children_gardern
Bumbangku, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
The KUARA boutique resort on the island of Lombok ( it is 35 minutes by plane from Bali and …
€477,000
House with garden, with Pool, with children_gardern in Bumbangku, Indonesia
House with garden, with Pool, with children_gardern
Bumbangku, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The KUARA boutique resort on the island of Lombok ( it is 35 minutes by plane from Bali and …
€275,000
2 room house with garden, with Pool, with children_gardern in Bumbangku, Indonesia
2 room house with garden, with Pool, with children_gardern
Bumbangku, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
The KUARA boutique resort on the island of Lombok ( it is 35 minutes by plane from Bali and …
€747,500
House with garden, with Pool, with children_gardern in Bumbangku, Indonesia
House with garden, with Pool, with children_gardern
Bumbangku, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 154 m²
The KUARA boutique resort on the island of Lombok ( it is 35 minutes by plane from Bali and …
€583,000
2 room house with garden, with Pool, with children_gardern in Bumbangku, Indonesia
2 room house with garden, with Pool, with children_gardern
Bumbangku, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
The KUARA boutique resort on the island of Lombok ( it is 35 minutes by plane from Bali and …
€698,500

