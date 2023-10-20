Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Indonesia
  4. Kabupaten Lombok Tengah
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia

1 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
€203,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
€338,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€176,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€133,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€92,000

