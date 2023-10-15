Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Jimbaran, Indonesia

2 properties total found
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Balangan, Indonesia
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Balangan, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 625 m²
Number of floors 3
  New Premium Villa With Ocean View In Balangan Bali For Sale Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesi…
€1,41M
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Balangan, Indonesia
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Balangan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security near …
€753,905
