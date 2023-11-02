Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Jimbaran, Indonesia

4 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Jimbaran, Indonesia
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
the complex will be located in the Uluwatu area   amazing news for investors - the project…
€236,444
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Jimbaran, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
the complex will be located in the Uluwatu area   amazing news for investors - the project…
€179,697
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Balangan, Indonesia
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Balangan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security near …
€753,905
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, gym in Jimbaran, Indonesia
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, gym
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Bali, Indonesia The residence features…
€179,107
