Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Aceh
  4. Aceh Jaya

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Indra Jaya, Indonesia

1 property total found
Villa Villain Keude Unga, Indonesia
Villa Villa
Keude Unga, Indonesia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 221 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 365,236
A high-tech Premium Apartment Complex for Life and Investment in the privileged area of Bali…

Properties features in Indra Jaya, Indonesia

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir