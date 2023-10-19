Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Indonesia

Bali
199
West Nusa Tenggara
76
Ungasan
12
Denpasar
6
Pecatu
6
Candidasa
5
Kedonganan
5
Kuta
5
House To archive
321 property total found
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Balangan, Indonesia
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Balangan, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 625 m²
Number of floors 3
  New Premium Villa With Ocean View In Balangan Bali For Sale Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesi…
€1,40M
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with surveillance security system in Balai Desa, Indonesia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with surveillance security system
Balai Desa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€131,250
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Denpasar, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern is a complex of 30 contemporary villas in the picturesque area of Bali-Umalas. The de…
€246,727
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Denpasar, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern is a complex of 30 contemporary villas in the picturesque area of Bali-Umalas. The de…
€246,727
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Denpasar, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern is a complex of 30 contemporary villas in the picturesque area of Bali-Umalas. The de…
€246,727
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
€569,371
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
€521,923
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
€474,476
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lombok, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lombok, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€172,000
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€213,514
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€275,196
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€332,133
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€923,804
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€1,80M
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lombok, Indonesia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lombok, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€121,000
Villa 2 room villa in Mataram, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa
Mataram, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€126,000
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lombok, Indonesia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lombok, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€84,000
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Sengkol, Indonesia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Sengkol, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€71,000
3 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
3 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 162 m²
Floor 1/1
€284,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€415,166
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€341,622
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€263,334
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sengkol, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sengkol, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€279,000
Villa Villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kuta, Indonesia
Villa Villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kuta, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€99,000
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kuta, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kuta, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€179,000
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with mountain view in Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with mountain view
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Area 372 m²
Price on request
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
Serenity is a premium complex of villas and townhouses located in the central area of Bali-U…
€322,643
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ubud, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
Serenity is a premium complex of villas and townhouses located in the central area of Bali-U…
€185,045
Villa Villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa Villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
€225,000
Villa Villa with furniture, with sea view, with appliances in Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Villa Villa with furniture, with sea view, with appliances
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Price on request

