Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Denpasar

Residential properties for sale in Denpasar, Indonesia

3 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Sanur, Indonesia
VIP
1 room apartment
Sanur, Indonesia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 448,527
Premium apartments on the coast The first Royal complex of apartments on the ocean, a proje…
Villa Villain Denpasar, Indonesia
Villa Villa
Denpasar, Indonesia
500 m² Number of floors 2
€ 457,681
  Turnkey villas in Bali for investment — We sell the entire complex of 4 villas in …
2 room apartmentin Sanur, Indonesia
2 room apartment
Sanur, Indonesia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 204 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 814,671
Premium apartments on the coast The first Royal complex of apartments on the ocean, a proje…

Properties features in Denpasar, Indonesia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir