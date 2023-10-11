Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Canggu, Indonesia

apartments
26
houses
16
27 properties total found
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/1
€167,630
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/1
€217,900
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
€286,043
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/1
€317,543
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 2/2
€160,311
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/2
€160,311
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/2
€132,021
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/2
€132,021
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
€330,052
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
€301,762
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
€235,751
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/4
€169,741
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/4
€169,741
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 3/3
€275,357
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 301 m²
Number of floors 2
€874,166
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
€479,990
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 7
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
€603,523
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
€584,663
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
€561,088
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
€235,751
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 2
€216,891
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 4/4
€179,171
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 236 m²
Floor 1/1
€339,482
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
€234,808
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/4
€381,917
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/4
€471,503
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/4
€193,316
