Houses for sale in Canggu, Indonesia

House in city center in Canggu, Indonesia
House in city center
Canggu, Indonesia
€237,238
House in city center in Canggu, Indonesia
House in city center
Canggu, Indonesia
€303,664
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
€332,133
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
€303,664
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
€237,238
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 301 m²
Number of floors 2
€879,678
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
€483,016
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 7
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
€607,329
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
€588,350
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
€564,626
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
€237,238
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 2
€218,259
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 236 m²
Floor 1/1
€341,622
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
€236,289
2 room house in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room house
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Finished townhouse of 127 sq.m in Batu Bolong area Near Atlas Beach Club, Tamora Gallery, Mo…
€303,664
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with Pool in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
The complex will be favorably located in the center - Changu. This is the perfect location …
€385,000
