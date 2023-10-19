Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Canggu, Indonesia

28 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Bali, Indonesia We offer a townhouse wi…
€293,466
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Bali, Indonesia We offer a town…
€283,053
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/4
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Apartments …
€170,811
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bali, …
€169,681
2 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with appliances in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with appliances
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished townhouses with swimming pools at 300 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia Inve…
€329,934
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive complex of townhouses near Berawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia We offer furnished townh…
€301,654
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bali, …
€169,681
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/1
€167,630
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/1
€219,274
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
€287,846
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/1
€319,545
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 2/2
€161,322
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/2
€161,322
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/2
€132,853
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/2
€132,853
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/4
€170,811
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/4
€170,811
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 3/3
€277,094
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 4/4
€180,301
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/4
€384,325
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/4
€474,476
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/4
€194,535
1 room apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€198,331
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Pool in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
The complex will be favorably located in the center - Changu. This is the perfect location …
€195,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with Pool in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with Pool
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Modern indoor apartment complex. Infrastructure: Pool Sunset Longe Rooftop Sports ha…
€180,000
1 room apartment with parking in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with parking
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
€219,777
1 room apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€170,811
1 room apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/2
€166,066
